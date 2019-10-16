ROGERSVILLE – On Oct. 4, 2019, Rogersville Middle School had a School Wide Positive Behavior Support (SWPBS) Warrior PRIDE celebration day to acknowledge students that embodied PRIDE ... P for Positive, R for Respectful, I for Involved, D for Determined, and E for Equal. Students that had perfect attendance, or no more than 40 discipline points, were able to participate in activities such as karaoke, games, and hanging out with friends. Also, students could spend Warbucks that were earned throughout the first nine weeks by displaying appropriate or exemplary behavior. Warbucks could purchase a variety of drinks and snacks. School officials said that RMS is working hard to build a positive school environment that promotes student engagement and achievement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.