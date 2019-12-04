Rogersville's American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 recently hosted the annual, two-day "Project Serve our Soldiers" Holiday Craft Festival.
“We have a crafting and sewing group who work diligently from March through November to create beautiful items for the annual arts and crafts event,” the spokesperson said.
In addition to the handmade items featured at the Project S.O.S. booth, there were around 20 other participating vendors selling everything from wood carvings to jewelry.
Each year, the Project S.O.S. group adopts a different military unit from one of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with an eye toward adopting a unit with military personnel from East Tennessee. For 2019, the group adopted the 120 soldiers of the U.S. Army Unit 655th R.S.G., which is deployed in Jordan.
“To our delight there are members of the 655th that are from Hawkins County,” a spokesperson said. “Our main contact of the 655th has been Sgt. Ryan Sears, a 2005 graduate of Volunteer High School. Sgt. Sears’ mother, Darla Nye, is an RN at the VA in Johnson City and continues to live in Hawkins County with her family.”
For more information on Project S.O.S., contact Corki Weart at corki.weart@gmail.com.
