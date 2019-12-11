CHURCH HILL — What began as an investigation into a report of a wreck involving a possibly intoxicated male evolved into the driver’s arrest on multiple charges, including five drug-related charges, use of stolen license plate on the vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal.
According to a report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter, he was dispatched on Nov. 25, 2019, to a location at the intersection of Goshen Valley Road and Christian Bend Road in regard to a white 2002 Chrysler van that had struck a guard rail. A witness had reported that the man was attempting to leave the scene before law enforcement could arrive on the scene, Winter said.
Upon arrival, Winter found the driver, Geoffrey Rick Johnson, 56, of Isaac Avenue, Church Hill, standing next to the van.
A check of the tag through the NCIC system revealed it to be stolen out of Johnson County.
A pat-down search of Johnson revealed in his pockets a marijuana cigarette, a small bottle containing four Seroquet pills and one partial suboxone pill, and several 9mm bullets.
After Johnson was placed under arrest, the witness told Winter that she had observed the suspect remove a black box from the van and bury it in leaves beside the vehicle.
“I recovered the box and consent was given to unlock it,” the deputy reported. He removed the key from Johnson’s keyring and upon opening the box, discovered that it contained four syringes, 27 baggies, one spoon, one rolling paper container, one gram of methamphetamine, and 5.2 grams of marijuana.
Returning to the spot where the box had been hidden, Winter said he also found a 9mm Ruger EC9 pistol that had also been secluded under the leaves.
In addition to the firearm and stolen tag charges, Johnson was also charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; unlawful possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; unlawful possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; possession of a “legend” drug, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
In his report Winter said that after he had read Johnson his “Miranda” rights, the suspect admitted hat the meth and marijuana were for his personal use, that the firearm was in his possession and that he had hidden the weapon and the box containing the narcotics prior to the deputy’s arrival.
Johnson was arraigned in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on Nov. 27 and is scheduled to appear again in court on March 30.
He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.