SNEEDVILLE — John A. Woodson Jr. age 87, of Sneedville, passed away Saturday evening, February 29, 2020, at his residence following a period of declining health.
He was of the Baptist faith.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Woodson, Sr. and wife,Grace Garrison Woodson and sister, Mary Jane Woodson.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Shirley Pearson Woodson of the home; daughter, Donna Wooten and husband, Barry, of Richmond, VA; son, Jeff Woodson, of California, MD; step-daughter, Judy West and husband, Jeff, of Jefferson City; step-sons, Donnie Brown and wife, Kathy, of Mooresburg, Danny Brown and wife, Lois, of Sneedville, and Michael Herring, of Sneedville; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m.. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Short officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, at McKinney Cemetery, in Rogersville, with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Woodson family.
