ROGERSVILLE — Janice M. Hamilton, 62, of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully and suddenly in her home on January 5, 2020.
Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Constance (Stead) Hamilton.
Janice worked as a landscaper for many years in her father’s business, C.W. Hamilton, Inc., in Brookhaven, PA. In 2008, she moved to Rogersville and enjoyed spending time on her homestead caring for her many pets and gardening. In her spare time, she enjoyed beekeeping, small engine repair and playing banjo.
She was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of the Women on Wheels motorcycle club and attended First United Methodist Church of Rogersville.
Janice is survived by her brother, Charles W. Hamilton, Jr., husband of Mary Ellen, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; and three nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church of Rogersville, 110 Colonial Road, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857. Visitation will occur just prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's honor may be made to First United Methodist Church of Rogersville or Habitat for Humanity.
