ROGERSVILLE — Mayor Jim Lee’s proposed Committee appointments for the 2019-2020 year was only one vote short of approval at the Hawkins Co. Commission’s October meeting.
Any ordinance must receive 11 votes to pass, but the Commission voted 10-8. Two commissioners, Larry Clonce and Raymond Jessee, were absent from the meeting, and Chairman Rick Brewer abstained from the vote. Therefore, last year’s committee appointments will remain in effect until at least November’s meeting when the topic will again be on the agenda.
Though several commissioners expressed their disapproval of the new committee appointments by voting against them, there was no discussion prior to or after the vote at the meeting.
Proposed committee changes
The following Hawkins Co. Commission committees were listed on the proposed ordinance: Airport, Audit, Beer, Budget, Delinquent Tax/Resale of Land, Education, Environmental, Ethics, Industrial, Parks, Personnel, Public Buildings, Public Safety, Road and Solid Waste. A full list of current and proposed committee assignments can be found in the online version of this story.
Some notable changes include the following:
The current Budget committee consists of Raymond Jessee, Keith Gibson, Charlie Thacker, Valarie Goins, John Metz, Rick Brewer and Mike Herrell. Lee proposed removing Herrell and adding Bob Edens.
The current Public Safety committee consists of Raymond Jessee, Tom Kern, Charlie Thacker, Dawson Fields, John Metz, Rick Brewer and Mike Herrell. The proposed change would have removed both Rick Brewer and Mike Herrell to be replaced by Larry Clonce and Bob Edens, respectively.
The current Solid Waste committee consists of Syble Trent, Tom Kern, Charlie Thacker, Dawson Fields, Mark DeWitte, Rick Brewer and Mike Herrell. The proposed change would have removed Syble Trent and Mike Herrell to be replaced by Raymond Jessee and Bob Edens, respectively.
The current Personnel committee consists of Syble Trent, Tom Kern, Danny Alvis, Dawson Fields, Mark DeWitte, Larry Clonce and Bob Edens. The proposed change would have removed Syble Trent and appointed George Bridwell.
Controversy over who appoints committees
Just last month, several commissioners expressed their frustration over the fact that Lee appoints committees but does not chair the commission.
While the Hawkins Co. Mayor typically serves as the chairman of the commission, Lee opted out of this position shortly after he was elected.
At the September Commission meeting, Mike Herrell made a motion that would have taken the authority to appoint committees from Lee and given it to the newly elected Chairman Rick Brewer.
“We’ve had committee meetings, and the mayor has shown up to some of them, and some of them he hasn’t,” Herrell said. “So, if we’re not going to have a mayor who is going to support us in the committees, we should be doing this all ourselves. As he (Lee) has said once before, it’s our commission, not his.”
“Last year we made a motion to amend resolution 2018-09-01 and the 1992 local rules to have the County mayor select the committees for the county commission,” John Metz said in opposition of Herrell’s motion. “So now, we’re going to go back to the way it was before because a few don’t like the way things are don’t, so they want to take the ball and go home.”
Larry Clonce, too, spoke out in opposition to Herrell’s motion.
“I just don’t believe in changing the rules every few days,” he said. “We either have a rule or we don’t have a rule. I’m not for changing them just to be changing them.”
In the end, this motion failed with six voting ‘yes,’ 13 voting ‘no,’ and two abstaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.