ROGERSVILLE — Inspiring messages, uplifting gospel music, warm fellowship, and food prepared by some of the best cooks in the state of Tennessee awaits those who attend Homecoming this Sunday at Petersburg A.M.E. Zion Church.
Located at 147 David Road, Rogersville, the Sept. 15, 2019, event will begin with Sunday School at 10 a.m., with the annual Homecoming service in the afternoon. A meal will be served following the service.
Special music will be presented in the afternoon by the Shiloh Baptist Church Choir, with a message delivered by that church’s Pastor, Rev. Kenneth Calvert.
Rev. Ernest J. Easterly, Jr., pastor, and congregation cordially invite all to come and worship with them, to renew old friendships, make new friends, to share a great home cooked meal, and enjoy time together as brothers and sisters in Christ.
“The Lord has been with us and blessed us yet again to come together in His almighty name to celebrate another Homecoming,” Bro. Easterly said. “I continue to believe that when His people can come together in worship and praise, on one accord, being thankful for all the great things that God has done in our lives, He blesses us more.”
The church is a member of the Mid-Atlantic II Episcopal District, East Tennessee and Virginia Annual Conference, of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.
