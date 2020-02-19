Pathways alternative school Sharon Lindsey told the BOE at their Feb. 13 meeting that the school currently has the highest enrollment the school has seen in its recorded history, and she attributed much of these numbers to youth vaping and tobacco use.
“This has been the busiest year that we’ve had on record,” she said as she showed a data chart to the BOE detailing the school’s enrollment. “You can see how, over the past ten years, those numbers keep growing.”
Compared to 2009 when Pathways served 50 students in one academic year, the school will have served between 175 to 200 students this academic year “if the trend continues.”
“The zero-tolerance offenses are up”
“One of the factors that contributes to this growth—especially the last three years—is the vaping,” she said. “The Juuls (e-cigarettes), the THC. The zero-tolerance offenses have been up the last few years. It’s not been as much of the behavioral issues as it has zero-tolerance issues.”
These also include offenses such as possessing a weapon on school property, possessing a firearm on school property, threatening to or committing assault against a school employee or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Vaping and e-cigarette problems throughout the system
Youth vaping and e-cigarette use has already been a hot-button issue for the BOE, as they even voted during their November meeting for Director of Schools Matt Hixson to begin drafting the new policy that would include several changes to the existing policy.
The first of these increases a violation of the tobacco and e-cigarette policy to a level four infraction. This results in 75 points and between one to five days of in-school suspension depending on the student’s record.
The new policy would also assign violators three one-hour sessions of vaping education that would be held at the Hawkins Co. Justice Center and led by the county Sheriff’s Department. The curriculum would be provided by the school system.
Hixson also explained that the new discipline policy would consistently refer students caught with tobacco or e-cigarette paraphernalia to Juvenile Court.
These punishments would apply for every time a student is caught with tobacco or e-cigarette paraphernalia on school property.
In addition, Coordinated School Health Director Erika Phillips is also implementing a new video-training program called Catch My Breath throughout the system. The program’s website calls it a “e-cigarette and JUUL prevention program.”
At the October meeting, Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden shared that Hawkins Co. Schools had already encountered a total of 54 ‘incidents’ involving e-cigarettes on school property, with 20 ‘incidents’ at Cherokee High, 24 at Volunteer High, seven at Surgoinsville Middle, two at Church Hill Middle and one at Church Hill Intermediate.
Pathways programs
“The mission for alternative school students is, when students get in trouble, we want to provide a safe, nurturing, caring place for students to stay on track, address social/emotional issues, address discipline issues all while making sure our students are on track academically for when they return to their home schools,” Lindsey said.
She went on to explain that the school has both short-term and long-term students.
A trauma-informed school
Lindsey also noted that Pathways is one of the only trauma-informed alternative schools in the state.
“That’s one of the things I’m proud of,” she said. “All of our staff have been trained on trauma-informed care. At the time that we applied and got that grant, I believe there was only one other alternative school in the entire state that was recognized as such.”
Lindsey added that Pathways also offers both group and individual counseling and has partnerships with local outside mental health agencies.
Security is also of the utmost importance at Pathways, as Lindsey explained that there are cameras in every room in the building, unlike other schools in the district that only have them in hallways and common areas.
“Through our specialized security-entry, students are searched with a metal detector,” she said. “Anything that they have on their person that they don’t need for class is taken and placed in an envelope, and they get it back at the end of the day. So, security is very important at the alternative school, and we take that very seriously.”
“Intense transcript review”
Linsday also went on to add that she and the other staff at Pathways ensure that students are on track academically while at the school.
“Another thing I am very proud of is something we started about four years ago,” she said. “For every high school student that comes to us, we do an intense transcript review process. Any holes in their transcript, we try to address. So, if they’re missing credits, if they failed courses, while we have them, we want to try and get them on track to graduate.”
100 percent of Pathway’s teachers hold an advanced degree (master’s degree or higher).
Students are also enrolled in credit enhancement, and, if they qualify, can even take part in early graduation programs. Nearly 25 students per year in the last three years have completed their graduation requirements while attending Pathways.
