KYLES FORD – In spite of the nasty weather, dozens of children came out on Halloween night for the Trunk or Treat event at Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Vol. Fire Department. In addition to the free treats for the little ones, hot dogs and refreshments for all ages were sold as a fundraiser.
