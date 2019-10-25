ROGERSVILLE — The trial of a former superintendent for the Rogersville Water Department in connection with related indictments stemming from his alleged theft of approximately $370,000, forgery of more than $60,000, official misconduct, and 55 counts of Violation of the Water Pollution Control Act, has been rescheduled for next year.
Shawn Hatchett’s trial, which had tentatively been scheduled to begin Oct. 28 before Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger, Jr., is now slated to begin on Feb. 24, 2020, according to records at the Hawkins Co. Clerk of Courts office.
BackgroundAs previously reported by the Review, an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the state’s Bureau of Investigation and Rogersville Police Department, resulted in the initial indictment of Hatchett, State Comptroller Justin Wilson announced on April 18, 2018.
The Rogersville Water Commission — which has since been abolished — suspended Hatchett with pay on July 18, 2017, and terminated him on August 14, 2017.
Hatchett was indicted by a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury on one count of theft of property of over $250,000, one count of theft of property over $60,000, and one count of official misconduct.
“Investigators determined that Hatchett failed to deposit $69,444 in cash by withholding money from 16 separate water department deposits he was supposed to deliver to the bank,” Wilson said in a news release at the time. “Hatchett used a lapping scheme to carry out the theft. This scheme involves diverting a day’s collections for personal benefit and then concealing the misappropriation by depositing in its place a subsequent day’s collection.
“Hatchett stole an additional $500 by preparing an unauthorized check made payable to a department employee and requesting that the employee cash the check and bring the cash back to him. Hatchett kept the cash for his personal use.
“Investigators also revealed that, beginning in 2015, Hatchett gave himself thousands of hours of compensatory time even though city policies made him ineligible for such “comp time”. In January 2017, for example, Hatchett allegedly ordered the water department payroll clerk to add 3,000 hours of “comp time” to his leave balance.
“Finally, Hatchett failed to notify water department board members that he had been working with Hawkins County Schools as a private contractor. This prevented board members from determining whether or not a conflict of interest existed.”
Then, in August of 2018, the Comptroller’s Office announced that a second investigation involving Hatchett, as the former superintendent of the Town of Rogersville Water Department and as a contractor for the Hawkins Co. Board of Education, had resulted in 57 additional charges.
In that investigation, a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury indicted Hatchett on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of forgery over $60,000, and 55 counts of Violation of the Water Pollution Control Act.
Hatchett was contracted as a certified operator for the Hawkins Co. BOE and allegedly fraudulently claimed and received $64,800 in fees between April 8, 2011 and December 12, 2017. Investigators found that Hatchett did not perform the work he was paid to do.
Hatchett was contracted to conduct required tests for wastewater treatment systems at various schools in Hawkins County. After performing the tests, he was responsible for filling out reports to document the test results.
Hatchett allegedly documented that he performed the tests at the Town of Rogersville sewer treatment plant laboratory. However, employees at the plant told investigators that samples from the schools had not been tested at the facility. Additionally, no logs, notes, or records documenting that Hatchett had used the sewer treatment plant’s laboratory were found, investigators said.
Water Commission abolishedThe Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, during a May 8, 2018 meeting, approved on the first of three required readings an ordinance to abolish the Rogersville Water Commission and invest its powers, duties and responsibilities in the BMA.
Ordinance 5-8-18-1 was later approved after the required three readings, with members of the BMA now attending to water- and sewer-related business within the town.
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Readers are advised that indictments are not a judgment of guilt and that, under America’s system of justice, all persons are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.