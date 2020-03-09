ROGERSVILLE — Marie Helton, age 46, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
She attended Stone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.
Yvette is survived by her father, Hobart Lesley Bailey; mother, Lois “Curly” Bailey; husband, Craig Robert Helton; daughter, Courtney Lashea Helton; sisters, Shauna (Steve) Helton, Amanda (Joseph) Blair, Jeanie Davis; mother and father-in-law, Polly and Larry Helton; nephews, Zack and Conner Helton, Johnny J. Pearson, Jacob Brooks; nieces, Emerald Grace Webster, Jada Davis; special aunt, Loretta “Sadie” Davis; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Tina Davis, Kelsey Webster, Leslie Cline, and Rachel Bailey.
The family received friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony followed at 8 p.m., with Rev. Eddie Elkins and Rev. Larry Helton officiating. Graveside services were held Monday at Dean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
