MORRISTOWN — The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoint on August 30, 2019 at SR 160, near SR 113 (Springvale Road) in Hamblen County.
Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
THP recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.
(PUB. NOTE: As a courtesy, to avoid unnecessary and expensive citations, the Review reminds all drivers to periodically check your driver’s license, tags, and insurance cards to make sure that all are up-to-date, and, of course, if you drink don’t drive ... the life you save could be your own or that or a friend or loved one.)
