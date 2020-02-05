Transfer of depot from Hawkins County to Rogersville City is official

After the matter was first brought up in September of 2019, ownership of Rogersville’s train depot has officially been transferred from Hawkins County to Rogersville City. The Hawkins County Commission voted unanimously in favor of the transfer at their January meeting.
This came after the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously in September to accept the building, should the county officially transfer it.
A proposed resolution was to be introduced at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Hawkins Co. Commission, regarding approval of the transfer of ownership of the historic Rogersville train depot to the City of Rogersville, along with that property’s existing lease to the Rogersville Heritage Association. However, it was pulled at that meeting because of what its sponsor called recently discovered issues with the deed.
“We have learned of a problem with property lines on the depot, so I’m pulling this until that is cleared up,” Commissioner Charles Thacker said at the December meeting.
Though the Rogersville Heritage Association had a 99-year lease on the building with many years remaining, it was officially owned by Hawkins County until recently.
Depot “in need of attention”
Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee told the Review in September that the county was interested in transferring ownership because, “the city has more resources and could give the attention that the building is in need of.”
“The outside of the building is in disrepair, and they’re not willing to do any repairs to it,” Rogersville Building Inspector Steve Nelson told the Rogersville BMA in September. “It’s actually a shame. It’s going downhill pretty bad on the back side of it. I had found a pretty good grant for them, but it didn’t go anywhere. I wanted to see if the city would take over and maintain the thing.”
“We checked into the grant,” Lee told the Review at the time. “The architect and engineering fees were to be paid out of pocket up front. The expenses were much more than the 20 percent match for the grant. With our pending Capital Projects, such as the Justice Center Sewer Project, a new roof for the Church Hill Health Department and countless other projects on our list, we felt at this time that we didn’t have the resources needed to make repairs at the Depot building. Our Capital Projects budget was also significantly cut this year.”
Depot as a tourist attraction At the aforementioned September BMA meeting, several Rogersville Aldermen seemed optimistic about having the Depot as city property.
“I really think that would be a great enhancement to the city properties,” Vice Mayor Brian Hartness said.
“It’s a historical thing, and we’re not losing any taxes on it because the county’s not paying any taxes,” Mayor Jim Sells added.
Alderman Mark DeWitte also explained that the Depot is one of Rogersville’s most well-known tourist attractions.
“We can’t afford to let it go to ruin,” he said.
Nelson offered to work alongside Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker and RHA Director Melissa Nelson to find another grant to help the city make repairs to the depot. Barker also noted that the building’s roof was recently replaced, leaving one less thing to be repaired.
About the historic depot The old Southern Railway Train Depot building was built in 1890, but plans for it go all the way back to Civil War times, as the original deed for the building is dated 1861.
The building was donated to Hawkins County by the Southern Railway Company in July of 1986, and the county entered into a lease agreement with RHA in May of 1987.
The Depot currently serves as the RHA headquarters, and it also houses the Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum.
The Depot is also the fourth historic restoration project that the city currently has underway. Before acquiring the depot, work had already begun on the Powell Law Office, St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church and Rogers Tavern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.