SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Indians prevailed in one of the season’s most exciting games, defeating the Jellico Blue Devils 58-54 on Friday, February 14.
The game was close from the tipoff, with the Blue Devils leading 22-19 at halftime, with the last few minutes bringing the crowd to their feet. Joe Ferguson hit two free throws to tie the game at 52 each. Hunter Hatfield then missed two free throws but then stole the ball and went in for a layup and The Eagles led 54-52.
Jellico hit a layup to tie again with 50.6 seconds to go. Chandler Ferguson was fouled with 41.1 seconds to go and made in 55-54 Eagles. The Blue Devils missed and a jump ball was called, giving the Indians procession. Chandler Ferguson was fouled again, and again made 1 out of 2 free throws. With 6.2 seconds to go, Chandler Ferguson rebounded a missed Jellico shot and was fouled. A technical foul was called on Ferguson, which fouled him out of the game. Parker Lamb was selected to shoot the free throws, and the sophomore calmly sank both, sealing the game for the Indians.
Ferguson led the Indians with 21 points and Hunter Hatfield had 15. Joe Ferguson tossed in 10 points.
