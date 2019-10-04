SNEEDVILLE — With an unemployment rate of 6 percent for the month of August, Hancock County’s numbers still ranked as the second worst in the state, but the bright side to that figure is that it is 2.1 percent improved over the month of July’s 8.1 percent.
Hancock has a labor force of 2,140 people, of which, 128 were without work during the month of August.
Across the state, seasonally-adjusted jobless numbers held steady in August, matching the 3.5 percent rate posted in July.
The jobless rate decreased in 95 counties.
Nationally, the unemployment rate of 3.7 percent remained unchanged for the second consecutive month.
Unemployment statistics for surrounding counties in NE Tennessee with July’s rates in brackets:
Hawkins – 4.1% (5.2%)
Grainger – 3.8% (5%)
Claiborne – 4.1% 5.5%)
Sullivan – 3.6% (4.7%)
Hamblen – 3.9% (4.8%)
The counties with the lowest unemployment rate (2.6%) were Sevier and Williamson, while Clay County held the distinction of having the highest unemployment numbers at 6.1%.
“Many counties saw unemployment decrease by more than a percentage point in August, while several dropped by two percentage points,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “To see lower rates in every county across the state is always a positive sign coming out of the summer months.”
Job seekers can find jobs in this area through the Classifieds section of The Hancock Co. Eagle and The Rogersville Review, or by logging on to Tennessee’s workforce development site, www.jobs4TN.gov.
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: If you are a Hancock County resident who is unemployed and looking for work, the Eagle will gladly print AT NO COST TO YOU, a free classified ad that gives your basic qualifications, what type of work you are looking for or feel you are best suited for, and your contact information. Email hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com or call 423-272-7422 to place your ad.)
