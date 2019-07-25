CHURCH HILL — During their July meeting, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman met to discuss the new hands-free phone law, which became effective on July 1, 2019, repairs planned for Kingsport Press Road and plans for improvements to local parks among other things.
After the minutes from the June meeting were approved, the board began the meeting by discussing a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria currently owned by the town’s Police Department, who were looking to declare it as surplus. CHPD plans to give the car to the Goshen Valley Fire Department, as the same thing has been done in the past for the Carters Valley Fire Department. The board voted unanimously in favor of the plan for the car.
Next, the board discussed a resolution that would allow the Police Department to enforce the Hands-Free Law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1. The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution, allowing the department to fully enforce the law rather than just issuing warnings.
Police Chief Chad Mosley explained that the Church Hill Police Department does not determine the punishment for violation of this law, as this has been by the state. He also noted that public works officials, police officers and emergency personnel are exempt from this law as long as the cell phone is only being used “in the course of their duties”.
The fee for the first and second offense is $50 with a $10 court fee. This is raised to $100 on the third offense. If the incident occurs in a construction zone, however, the fee is raised to $200.
Church Hill City Recorder Joshua Russell informed the board that a Pre-Construction Conference with Kingsport’s W-L Construction, TDOT (the Tennessee Department of Transportation) and Mattern and Craig Engineers would be held on Friday, July 19 to discuss the projected start and finish time for the construction on Kingsport Press Road.
Alderman Keith Gibson also inquired about the usage of the Church Hill City Pool, as admissions rates and rules were changed for this fiscal year. General admission was raised from $3 to $5. In years past, pool visitors could pay a 25 cent “watcher’s fee” if they did not plan to swim, but this option was removed for this fiscal year. Additionally, members of the Church Hill Senior Center can now swim for free.
“I think this will be the best year in many, many years,” said Mayor Dennis Deal.
According to Russell, because the city pool will still be open for another few weeks, it is too early to tell the full impact of these changes on this season’s pool revenue and usage.
The board also discussed the plan to install handicap-accessible playground equipment at Church Hill’s Derrick Park. No installation dates have been finalized, as the board is still in the process of choosing the equipment. They also plan to install a volleyball court at the park.
The city also has plans for a new park off of Holliston Mills Road, which has been in the works since 2016. According to Russell, it is currently in the Comprehensive Bid Package phase. Once this phase is finished, phase one of the project will be put out for bid. According to Russell, phase one includes a new public railroad crossing and a bore underneath the railroad for utilities such as water and sewer. Phase two will then involve the construction of the actual park facilities.
Additionally, Deal explained that new seals will soon be put on one of the clarifiers at the city’s wastewater plant, as it has been leaking. The BMA did not have to bid out this project.
Construction dates finalized at Pre-Construction Conference
During the Pre-Construction Conference held Friday, July 19, it was announced that construction on Kingsport Press Road will begin on Sept. 4, 2019.
W-L Construction of Kingsport will be completing the project, and, by contract, they have 90 days to complete it. Thus, the project is slated to be finished by Dec. 4, 2019. According to Russell, the company does not expect the project to take the full 90 days.
The project was approved for state funding through Kingsport Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is “a transportation policy and programming board comprised of representatives from local governments and transportation agencies” according to their website.
The city also plans to pave several other city roads, though these have not yet been officially chosen.
