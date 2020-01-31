GREENEVILLE — On January 24, 2020, Juan Moreno-Pantiga, 30, of Bulls Gap, was sentenced before Judge Clifton L. Corker, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville, after pleading guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Moreno-Pantiga was sentenced to 262 months in prison and will be deported to Mexico after completion of his sentence.
Moreno-Pantiga operated a used car lot from which he and his associates sold methamphetamine and laundered drug proceeds. Additionally, Moreno-Pantiga owned a stash-house where law enforcement recovered over three kilograms of methamphetamine, 450 grams of cocaine, 41 kilograms of marijuana, and five firearms during the execution of a search warrant.
Moreno-Pantiga admitted he was part of a methamphetamine distribution network responsible for trafficking multiple kilograms of methamphetamine supplied by large trans-national criminal organizations.
He and 23 others were charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on January 8, 2019.
All defendants have pled guilty.
The multi-agency investigation included Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department, Hamblen Co. Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Department, Washington Co. Sheriff’s Department, Tusculum Police Department, Baileyton Police Department, Elizabethton Police Department, Third Judicial Drug Task Force, Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee National Guard Counter-drug Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation..
The investigation is a result of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multi-level attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.
Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.
