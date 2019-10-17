GREENEVILLE — Johnny D. Williams, age 69, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary F. Williams; his five children and their spouses, Robin R. and Wayne Crum, Mark Williams, Mary Ann and Steve Jennings, Johnny “Pete” and Eva “Sissy” Williams, and Jason S . and Alice Williams; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Timothy and Misty Crum, Anthony W. and Nicki Crum, Jonathan and April Crum, Molly A. Henley, Stephen
A. Jennings, Johnny and Lindsey Williams, Michael Williams, Elizabeth and Zack Gritzmaker, Shyla Williams and Andrew Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; his mother, Ruth Hoard; sister, Betty R. West; brother, James E. Williams; step sister, Jackie Hoard and a special friend, David Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny D. Williams, Sr., a sister, Patricia A. Hoard and two great grandchildren, Hunter Blake Crum and Abby Leeann Jennings.
The family received friends from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home preceding the funeral service which took place at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Walter Moore officiating. Interment followed in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were David Monroe, Mike McDonald, Steven Lowe, Zack Gritzmaker, Stephen Jennings, and Jimmy Thach.
Honorary pallbearers were his great-grandchildren, the staff of Amedysis Hospice, the 4th floor nursing staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
