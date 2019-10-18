CHURCH HILL — Ellie McLain, a Junior at Volunteer High School and a member of the Criminal Justice SkillsUSA Club and the Tennessee State Officer Team, had the privilege to attend the Washington Leadership Training Institute in Washington D.C. from September 21-25, 2019.
The conference featured a student leadership track on key career readiness topics. Attending the conference helps students develop their professionalism, communication and leadership skills while learning to advocate for Career and Technical Education.
The conference includes in-depth training sessions on CTE hot topics, effective communication, and the opportunity to advocate with legislative leaders. WLTI will also provide networking opportunities with hundreds of CTE students from across the nation.
“My week began with a flight to Washington D.C. and a busy schedule from then on,” Ellie said. “While in Washington, I was able to advocate on the importance of Career and Technical Education in today’s workforce.”
There, she met with Senator Marsha Blackburn and her staff and discussed how today’s workforce has reported difficulties in filling job openings due to the lack of qualifications, as well as how our economy and the ability to earn a living wage are directly impacted by these factors.
“Along with the many meetings with influential figures, I was also able to visit many monuments and historical sites such as the World War II Memorial, White House, Reflecting Pool, Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Capitol, and many museums. The trip to Washington ‘broadened my horizons’ as one may say. This trip was an impactful stepping stone in my life that I will never forget.”
