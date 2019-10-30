ROGERSVILLE — Helen Rose Cross, age 74, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home.
She was a daughter of the late Tivus and Jessie Cradic Cross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Cross, Sylvia Cross, Venia Gibson, Ruth Kersey, and Ola Neal Ward; and brothers, Clarence Cross, Ray Cross, Rex Cross, Harlan Cross, and Ed Anderson Cross.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Tammy Cupp Thompson and husband Joshua; son, Samuel Reed; sister, Ellen Manis; grandson, Eddie Goins; great grandchildren, Shailynn Goins, and Karter Goins; and special friends, Harriot Reynolds, Carol Masters, and Joanie Bordelon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her nurses, Callie Peterson and Christy Bledsoe; and to her caretakers, Alexis Smith, Velma Smith, and Sadie Kunkel for all the love and support given to Mrs. Cross and her family.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Ricky Dodson and Rev. Russell Davidson officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, in Kite Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
