ROGERSVILLE — A complaint regarding a person shooting a firearm on Sulpher Springs Road, near Rogersville — whom the complainant said he knew to be a convicted felon — resulted in the man’s arrest on seven charges including manufacturing, delivering, selling, possessing meth; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule VI substance; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon (three counts); possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report that he was dispatched on Dec. 12, 2019 to the address and spoke to the complainant, who said the man he observed shooting was Mitchell Todd Baker.
Baker, 32, admitted to authorities that he had been shooting earlier in the day, that the firearms inside the house were his, and that he had been previously charged with a felony.
A criminal history was run on Baker which revealed he had been convicted of aggravated assault out of Hawkins County in July, 2017.
Deputy Jones said he contacted the owner of the property who gave permission to search the residence. Inside the home, authorities discovered a lengthy list of firearms, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Baker was scheduled to be arraigned in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
