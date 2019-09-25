ROGERSVILLE – Applications are now available for the Heritage Days Mixed Media Regional Art Show. The art show is open to anyone. Those interested can submit paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures, needlework, fiber art, glass and any other form of three-dimensional art.
Instructions for entry are as follows:
1. Each applicant may enter up to 3 pieces of art.
2. All work must be brought in, ready to hang with hanging device attached or ready to set on a table and in clean condition. You may display artwork on an easel, but it must be provided.
3. Each entry must have a title, artist’s name and phone number securely attached to the back of the piece of art. Work must be brought to Local Artist Gallery on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Art may be picked up after 5:30 PM Sunday or MUST be picked up on Monday, October 14, 2019 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
4. Works selected for the show will be exhibited inside the Local Artist Gallery during Heritage Days, and the public is invited to attend.
5. Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age division. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the overall winner, Best of Show.
Application forms can be found on the Rogersville Review Facebook page, and at the Rogersville Heritage Association, which is located at 415 South Depot Street.
For questions or more information, contact the Rogersville Heritage Association at director@rogersvilleheritage.org.
