ROGERSVILLE — The Hancock County Middle School Indians went on the road to play at Rogersville Middle School on October 28. In the Girls’ junior varsity opener, Rogersville won, 24-11, with Kelby Lamb leading Hancock with 5 points.
The junior varsity Boys’ game was won by Rogersville, 23-12, with Conner King scoring 6 points. Rogersville won the Girls’ game, 42-30, as Madeline Dalton scored 12 for Hancock.
In a close Boys’ game, Rogersville completed the sweep 40-38 with Michael Hatfield pouring in 16 points.
