PRESSMEN’S HOME — In loving memory of Daniel Reed Burton, age 58, of Pressmen’s Home, TN, who passed away on July 27, 2019, after an extended illness.
Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Reed and Lora Burton, of Rogersville.
He is survived by his loving girlfriend of 23 years, Wauneta Mease, of the home; his father, Robert (Buddy) Burton, of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters Candy Sorah, of Rogersville, and Jami Ascanio, of Knoxville; five grandkids and many friends.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, at 5 p.m. at 1516 Pressmen’s Home Road, Rogersville.
