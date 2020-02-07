NASHVILLE, TN, — In a press release issued on Feb. 5, TACIR (Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations) announced that Tennessee needs at least $54.8 billion of public infrastructure improvements during the five-year period of July 2018 through June 2023, according to a new report released by TACIR.
Public infrastructure improvements for Hancock County total $41.1 million, an increase of $550,752 (1.4%) since last year’s report.
The current report, which is based on information provided by state and local officials, shows an increase of $4.8 billion in the entire state’s infrastructure needs (9.7%) from the February 2019 report.
Statewide, the top three areas of need are
- Transportation at $29.0 billion,
- Post-secondary education at $5.3 billion, and
- School Renovations at $5.2 billion.
Officials report that Hancock County’s top three areas of need are
- Transportation at $26.8 million,
- Water and wastewater at $7.5 million, and
- Industrial sites and parks at $2.1 million.
The county’s total estimated cost for new or improved infrastructure is $6,281 per capita, compared with $8,090 per capita statewide. Hancock County’s estimated transportation needs per capita amount to $4,087, lower than the statewide estimate of $4,281 per capita. Hancock County reported water and wastewater infrastructure needs of $1,145 per capita, higher than the statewide average of $693 per capita. As for industrial sites and parks infrastructure needs, Hancock County reported $320 per capita, which is higher than the statewide average of $29 per capita.
Less than a third of the money needed to meet Tennessee’s public infrastructure needs has been identified. Statewide, officials are confident that $13.6 billion (24.8%) will be available for the $41.1 billion in needs for which funding information is collected in this year’s report. About $3.7 million (9.4%) of the $39.3 million total funding needed to meet Hancock County’s infrastructure needs has been identified. Funding information for needed improvements at existing schools and for needs reported in state agencies’ capital budget requests is not collected in the inventory.
Among Tennessee’s 95 counties, Hancock County ranked
- 92nd in total population (6,549),
- 82nd in population change between 2000 and 2018 (-227),
- 87th in population growth rate since 2000 (-3.4%),
- 92nd in population density at 29 people per square mile,
- 90th in total estimated infrastructure needs ($41.1 million),
- 45th in total estimated infrastructure needs per capita ($6,281), and
- 61st in total public school needs per student ($1,717).
This report is the only source of statewide information on the condition of public school buildings and the cost to put them all in good or better condition. According to local school officials, 88.5% of local public schools statewide are now in good or excellent condition. However, they estimate the cost to put the remaining 11.5% in good or better condition and keep the others in good or excellent condition is $4.9 billion, which is a $240 million increase from the cost reported in the previous inventory.
Officials in Hancock County did not rate any of their school buildings as less than good overall. Local officials estimate the cost to upgrade or maintain existing schools to good or better condition is $1.6 million for the Hancock County school system. The cost to bring all Tennessee public school buildings up to at least good condition is $2,462 per student statewide, compared with $990 per student in Hancock County.
This year’s report, like last year’s, includes a statewide overview chapter that provides information by type of infrastructure, the condition and needs of our public school facilities, the availability of funding to meet reported needs, and a comparison of county-area needs. Following that section, one-page summaries for each county-area list the estimated cost for all types of infrastructure by stage of development. The summaries also highlight the top three types of infrastructure improvements needed in each county based on total estimated cost and compare the infrastructure needed at public school systems to student enrollment. Further detailed county-area information about each type of infrastructure in the inventory, along with relevant legislation, inventory forms, and a glossary of terms, can be found in the appendixes to the report.
The full report can be found on TACIR’s web site at
TACIR Mission
TACIR’s mission is to serve as a forum for the discussion and resolution of intergovernmental problems, provide high quality research support to state and local government officials in order to improve the overall quality of government in Tennessee and to improve the effectiveness of the intergovernmental system to better serve the citizens of Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.