As Christmas approaches, there are several festive events going on throughout the county for you and your family to enjoy.
Rogersville Review’s Winter Weekend in the Life of Hawkins County
This year’s Winter Weekend begins on 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and ends at 12 midnight on Sunday, Dec. 8. We are asking everyone in Hawkins County to look for photo opportunities within your own household, at the business where you work or the church or school you attend.
Include the time your photo was taken, the location, the names of anyone included in the photo and a brief description of what is happening in the photo. Then, just email them to tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
Indoor Bazaar and Rummage Sale
St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home), will host its annual indoor bazaar and rummage sale on Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. until noon. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
Martin’s Greenhouse Open House
Martin’s Greenhouse, which is located at 301 Dodge Drive in Rogersville, will host their annual Christmas Open House on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Church Hill Christmas Parade
Church Hill will host their annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Old Town Christmas.
Participants will line up at 10 a.m. in the Church Hill Public Library Parking lot, which is located at 412 East Main Blvd. Floats can enter a judging contest for a chance to win first, second and third place prizes. To enter, stop by Church Hill City Hall at 300 East Main Blvd. to pick up a registration form.
The parade will travel along East and West Main Blvd. and end at Church Hill Care and Rehab Center, which is located at 701 West Main Blvd. After, participants are invited to hand out candy and visit the residents of Church Hill Care and Rehab.
The Elf Shop
On Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Loft Yoga Studio will host The Elf Shop, which is designed for children to purchase gifts for their loved ones. The Loft Yoga Studio is located at 207 East Main Street in downtown Rogersville.
There will be a wide array of gifts available for children to purchase at the event, and all will range in price from $1 to $5 and include gift wrap. Gift tags are also available for purchase.
All Elf Shop proceeds go to the Rogersville Main Street Beautification Program. Events sponsored by Main Street businesses make projects like the welcome signs at each entrance, new park downtown, the sidewalk project and Swift Park beautification possible.
“Our hearts are so happy to the many individuals and businesses who donated and worked to make this event possible for the third year,” said RHA Director Melissa Nelson.
Rogersville Christmas Parade
Rogersville will host their annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is All American Christmas.
Participants will line up at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of East Rogersville Baptist Church, which is located at 1100 East McKinney Ave. Floats can enter a judging contest for a chance to win first, second, and third place prizes. Those who wish to take part in the contest should arrive no later than 2:30 p.m., as judging will begin at 3:15 p.m. More info and registration forms for the contest can be found on the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce website at https://rogersvilletnchamber.com/.
The parade will travel along East and West Main Street and end at the intersection of West Main Street and Armstrong Road. The annual lighting of the Courthouse Lawn Christmas Tree will take place at 5:30 p.m., immediately following the parade.
Christmas at New Canton Plantation
Amanda and Hunter Jackson, the new owners of Church Hill’s historic New Canton Plantation have planned a community Christmas event they are calling “Christmas at the Mansion.”
The event will take place Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. following Church Hill’s Christmas parade. At the event, visitors can watch a live nativity scene from the LampLight Theatre, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, watch as the large Christmas tree is lit, listen to the songs of Christmas Carolers, enter the Gingerbread Competition and eat some sweet treats. There will also be a children’s craft area.
The Jacksons are also encouraging other Church Hill homes to decorate for Christmas through a Tour of Homes. Those who are interested will pay a small entrance fee that will be donated to Of One Accord Ministries. The participants addresses will then be posted on the New Canton Plantation website so that viewers can drive by and enjoy the scenery. Viewers can then vote on their favorite decorated home.
More information and the Tour of Homes Registration can be found at https://www.newcantonplantation.com/.
Hanging of the Green Service
New Providence Presbyterian Church, located at Hwy 11W, 214 Stony Point Rd., Surgoinsville, will host its annual concert and Hanging of the Green service from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature The Diamonds.
Surgoinsville Christmas Parade
Surgoinsville will host their annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Participants will line up at 10 a.m. near Surgoinsville Methodist Church, which is located at 621 Old Stage Road. The parade route will go East along Old Stage Road, to Main Street and will end at the Surgoinsville Fire Department, which is located at 120 Old Stage Road.
Mount Carmel Christmas Parade
Mount Carmel will host their annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Participants will line up at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Hardee’s, which is located at 530 Main Street West. Floats can enter a contest for the chance to win first, second and third place prizes. Floats interested in being judged should arrive by 12:30.
The parade will travel along Main Street West and end at Mount Carmel City Hall, which is located at 100 Main Street East.
Tour of Homes
The Rogersville Heritage Association will present the annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The selected homes consist of Antebellum, Victorian, Victorian Gothic, Bungalow, Federal, Craftsman, and Contemporary styles. All have been restored and decorated for your viewing pleasure.
The event will also feature candlelight tours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. of both New Providence Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, which is located at 214 Stoney Point Road in Surgoinsville, and Fudge Farm, which is located at 2602 Main Street in Surgoinsville.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 at the following Rogersville locations: The Depot, Hale Springs Inn, Rogersville Chamber of Commerce and LuElla’s. All proceeds will go towards the preservation of Rogers Tavern.
Tacky Christmas Sweater
The Hale Springs Inn, which is located at 110 West Main Street in downtown Rogersville will host their sixth annual Tacky Sweater Party on Dec. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The event will feature music from DJ TJ Hatfield and several drink specials. One lucky winner will also be crowned with the 2019 Tackiest Sweater award.
Reservations are required because seating is limited. Call the Hale Springs Inn at (423)-272-5171 to reserve your spot.
