(Greeneville, TN) – On April 2, Tennessee State Representative David Hawk (R-5, Greene County) officially announces his decision to seek the office of United States Representative for Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
“It has been my distinct honor to serve the citizens of Greene County and all of East Tennessee for the past 18 years in our Tennessee House of Representatives,” said Hawk. “After much prayerful deliberation with my family, I am eager to be a candidate for United States Congress in order to even better serve the great folks living in our region of Tennessee.”
Representative Hawk currently serves as Chairman of the Tennessee House’s Subcommittee on Tenncare, and serves on the House Finance Committee, House Insurance Committee, House Education Committee, as well as the House Budget Subcommittee and Higher Education Subcommittee.
He formally served as the House Assistant Majority Leader during the 110th General Assembly, shepherding numerous important initiatives through the Legislative process.
“Tennessee has been a leader in formulating responsible budgets over the past decade. I have been a leader in balancing Tennessee’s budget and look forward to taking my financial skills to Washington to help balance the ever-growing Federal budget.”
Hawk has an 89% lifetime conservative voting record according to the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability. His conservative rating is the highest of any candidate who has a voting record in the First Congressional District.
“Throughout my years of public service, I have been blessed to represent great folks who have empowered me to vote in a way that best represents our region,” said Hawk. “I plan to continue my strong leadership and representation in Washington to work on important issues in our district such as illegal immigration, protection of our Second Amendment rights and better addressing mental health and substance abuse issues in our region. Additionally, I want to carry on Congressman Phil Roe’s legacy of constituent service to our United States Military Veterans in East Tennessee.”
Representative Hawk formally owned and operated The Tailor Shop men’s clothing store in Greeneville for 20 years and has been a lifetime member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.