ROGERSVILLE — During the COVID-19 epidemic, businesses, schools, and many community services have has to close or modify business, while some residents are getting out to volunteer more to insure critical services in our community continue.
David Harris, who oversees the food pantry at The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville, stated that clients were up by 500 people during the month of March.
“Some older volunteers have decided that they cannot risk getting out, but other volunteers are coming in more regularly to insure food is available every day food pantries are scheduled to open,” Harris said.
“Emergency food is one of the critical services in Hawkins County right now,” ministry director Sheldon Livesay told the Review. “In addition to normal clients, families being laid off or underworked are opening a whole new group of clients needing us during this epidemic. I want to applaud volunteers who are coming in offering to work extra shifts to insure we are able to continue to serve families. We are taking every precaution to serve clients while protecting both clients and volunteers from possible exposure. Volunteers are practicing social distancing and no contact while they work.”
Livesay stated that, “both our volunteers and our clients are very precious to us. We have known some of these families over 30 years”.
“Some of our volunteers have served over 20 years and given thousands of hours of service,” Livesay said. “Linda Jennings, who had been a volunteer since 2005 and logged in over 2,500 hours, has consistently come in one day a week, but now comes every food day.”
“There are days it’s just a couple of us making boxes for 40 families or more and it’s a real workout, but I go home feeling I’ve been the hands and feet of Jesus,” Jennings said.
“Rolax Jones and Carol Woody, both who have been volunteers since opening in this building in 2002, are also here almost every day the doors open,” Livesay said. “Both of these volunteers are interviewers who have the closest contact with those we serve. Clients are kept outside the building and not only is safe distancing practiced with them, but between interviewers and clients. Food pantry procedures have been modified to comply with new ‘safe’ regulations through our food suppliers, Second Harvest and Operation Blessing.”
Jones and Woody are both finding people are search for more than just food.
“Many clients are fearful and anxious about the uncertainty ahead,” Woody said. “We are directing them to both comfort and strength in the Lord. We are also finding many clients are fearful about the spiritual condition of family members. They want to insure if something happened to them, they have trusted Christ for salvation. We pray for them, but also encourage them with words from scripture. We feel there are times, the prayers are more important than the food.”
Mary Sue and Herb Davidson both have operated the Emergency Services food pantry in Church Hill since 2008 and both have logged in more than 10,000 volunteer hours and continue faithfully to insure Church Hill’s pantry is open and ready to serve.
Many of Church Hill’s volunteers also have served since their pantry opened in 1998.
Lynn Parker who founded the Church Hill pantry still oversees it’s operation and has himself logged in more than 10,000 hours.
Currently, Emergency Services and Rogersville’s food pantries are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., and Rogersville is additionally open Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
“As long as food is available and we can financially hold on to keep doors open, we will be here to serve through this and future crisis,” Livesay said. “Part of our mission statement is that we are here to serve with the Love of Jesus and we believe as long as we are faithful to Him, that He will continue to keep enabling us to fulfill our mission. We gave this ministry to Him when it opened and He’s done a good job keeping it going.”
