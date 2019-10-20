Dudley

ROGERSVILLE — Juanita Opal Cox Blair Dudley, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the home of her son.

She was a member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her by first husband, Earl A. Blair; second husband, James V. Dudley; parents, John R. and Lilly Flanagan Cox; and several brothers and sisters.

Juanita is survived by her sons, Earl Wayne Blair and wife Susanne, and Danny M. Blair and wife Twyla; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. 

The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Bailey officiating.

