ROGERSVILLE/CHURCH HILL — Effective immediately, and until further notice, all Food City stores will close from 10 p.m. until 7 p.m. daily to give associates time to re-stock, clean and sanitize.
A Food City spokesperson said the change is due to the grocery chain’s concern for the safety of its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., but with one change to the business’ normal routine: the first hour of operation, 7 to 8 a.m., will be specifically designated for customers who are 65 years of age or older, and those with underlying health conditions, who can shop while avoiding the busier periods when more people are typically in the stores.
“We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams,” the spokesperson said. “We encourage you to continue to monitor this evolving situation and closely follow the CDC recommendation and guidelines. Please visit coronavirus.gov for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
Thank you for your business and your patience as we work to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
