ROGERSVILLE — For 2017 and for the seventh consecutive year — from 2011 — Brian Hartness, of Rogersville's Hartness Insurance Agency, has ranked as the Top Independent Producer for Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee. Earlier this week, LaShawn Hawkins, representing BCBS of Tennessee, was in Rogersville to present Brian with a series of plaques commemorating his achivement. The agency is located at 105 Stapleton Lane and can be reached by calling 423-921-0003.
