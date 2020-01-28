Hawkins County officially became a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” after the Commission unanimously approved a resolution declaring support of the second amendment at Monday’s meeting.
The courthouse was packed with spectators, many of whom were wearing clothing or carrying signs in support of the Second Amendment.
This resolution was introduced by Commissioner Mike Herrell and came about in reference to “red flag laws” that allow a court to seize a person’s firearms and ammunition if a judge signs an “extreme risk protection order” stating a person poses an “immediate and present danger” of causing personal injury to another person or to him or herself.
“It is the desire of the Hawkins County Commission to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and to protect law abiding citizens right to keep and bear arms,” the county’s resolution states. “The Hawkins County Commission opposes the enactment of any federal or state law, including Red Flag laws, which infringe on a citizen’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.”
The resolution goes on to declare Hawkins County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County,” and specifies that the county will “provide safe haven and protect the United States Constitution and the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding Hawkins County citizens except for legally upheld statutes, laws, or final court Orders.”
The resolution took effect immediately upon its passage.
“To provide a citizen’s oversight”
Citizen Peggy Ray, who identified herself as both a concealed carry instructor and a seven-discipline NRA instructor had prepared a speech and was recognized by Herrell as the spokesperson for the large gathered crowd.
“The intent and purpose of a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution is to provide a third oversight—a citizen’s oversight—to add to the first two layers of the government oversight that we’re already guaranteed both in the Constitution of the United States and in the great State of Tennessee,” Ray said.
She went on to add that the name “Second Amendment Sanctuary” draws its name in reference from the movement to declare cities as “Sanctuary Cities,” which are defined as “cities in which the local government and police protect undocumented immigrants and refugees from deportation by federal authorities.”
Except, according to Ray, the idea behind the namesake is less than supportive of the idea behind “Sanctuary Cities,” which she called “jurisdictions that have resolved not to assist our federal enforcement of immigration laws against illegal aliens.”
“A Second Amendment Sanctuary is only a natural response to prevent establishment of illegal laws against our law-abiding citizens,” she said. “The use of our laws against its own citizens to limit our guaranteed rights and liberties rather than to watch the overreach of our government is chilling.”
“Red Flag” laws in Tennessee
Ray also referenced Tennessee Senate Bill SB 1807 and House Bill HB 1873, which were recently filed for introduction on Jan. 22 and 23 respectively.
“These are, in fact, ‘Red Flag Laws’,” Ray said.
Commissioner Nancy Barker, however, clarified at the meeting that the above bills were not “under consideration” but were “sent up from Committee to Judiciary and were sent back to Committee from Judiciary for review.”
“At this time, they have been filed, but they are not under consideration from the State House or the Senate,” she said. “Usually when that (going back to Committee) happens, it’s kind of like a dark hole. It doesn’t come out. I have talked to our state representative and our senator. With the House and Senate being a majority (Republican), they said there was no way this was ever going to pass.”
More information on these bills can be found at the Tennessee General Assembly website, which will be linked to the online version of this article.
One citizen in the crowd, however, did not feel that the verbiage of the resolution was quite strong enough and wasn’t so sure that the aforementioned bills wouldn’t pass.
“We’re not mind readers, so we don’t know if the bills will continue to go further,” said Tonya Strunk Katzin. “Someone may have told you that it had no chance of passing, but they also said Donald Trump had no chance of being elected.”
She went on to explain that she supports the resolution but wanted to see the wording in a sentence near the end changed.
The sentence in question reads: “Now, therefore be it resolved that the Hawkins County Board of Commissioners hereby declares Hawkins County to be a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County,’ meaning that Hawkins County will provide safe haven and protect the United States Constitution and the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding Hawkins County citizens except for legally upheld statutes, laws, or final court Orders.”
“The last part of that sentence—where it says ‘except for legally upheld statutes, laws, or final court Orders’—I imagine that would make this a lame resolution,” Katzin said. “It wouldn’t have any upholding in courts if we are supposed to follow the law. I urge you to revise the resolution language to be effective and recommend that it be passed immediately.”
Though the resolution did pass unanimously, no amendments were made to its wording.
“I will uphold the Constitution”
Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson was also in attendance for Monday’s meeting and told the Commission he “doesn’t have any problem with the resolution.”
“I see what’s going on in America and in different states around us,” he said. “A lot of people’s rights have been infringed on. I want to say that, as long as I am Sheriff in Hawkins County, I will uphold the Constitution of Tennessee and the Constitution of the United States. Everything will be fine here in Hawkins County. We have our right to bear arms, and, as long as we are legal, we’ll bear them.”
