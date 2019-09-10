ROGERSVILLE — Christian recording artist JJ Weeks will be performing in a free concert on Sat., Sept. 14.
The concert, which will be held in the Cherokee High School Theater, at 2927 Hwy. 66 South, is being hosted by Persia Baptist Church.
Originally scheduled for earlier in the year, the concert had to be called off due to bad weather at the time.
Labeled a powerhouse voice intent on “making a difference in people’s lives,” singer-songwriter Weeks formed the JJ Weeks Band in 2001.
The band went on to release seven acclaimed, full-length albums that sparked the Billboard Top 10 radio hits “What Kind of Love” and “Let Them See You,” as well as songs that have been featured on the official soundtracks for both the high-profile films, God’s Not Dead (“Save Us,” 2014) and Four Blood Moons (“Is It Ever,” 2015).
Continuing his journey as a solo artist and touring coast-to-coast from his home base in Macon, GA, Weeks continues to write new songs and says he will announce more new music slated for release later this year.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
No tickets are required.
