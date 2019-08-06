ROGERSVILLE — A member of the Rogersville Police force is on suspension from his job after he was arrested Sunday evening for DUI and other charges.
A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that just a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2019, troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on East Main Street in Rogersville, near the intersection of Burem Road (SR 347).
According to the report, Christopher James Funk, 43, of Rogersville, was apparently headed east on the main thoroughfare through town when his 2016 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the street and overturned onto its side.
The driver was still at the scene, THP said, and “exhibited signs of impairment”.
Funk “refused to perform field sobriety tests or submit to a breath and or blood test,” the report states. “A search warrant was obtained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for a blood test. During the investigation a handgun was also discovered belonging to the driver.”
Funk, who was not injured in the crash, was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was formally charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI (first), violation of implied consent, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and having no proof of insurance.
He was released from jail on Monday morning and arraigned in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
A former deputy with the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, Funk has been employed by the Rogersville Police Department since January, 2013.
Funk’s next court appearance is Jan. 15, 2020, and he will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.