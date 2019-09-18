Sept. 19
ROGERSVILLE MENS PRAYER BREAKFAST: at the Prices Public Community Center, Hardees biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 p.m. Tommy Logan will have the Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m. Please make plans to join us and bring some friends.
HEALTHY FAMILY CLUB TAILGATE PARTY: at the Hawkins County Health Department, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Lets kick-off and get active. Join us for fun activities and healthy tailgating food. For more information call 423-272-2641.
Sept. 20
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 3RD ANNUAL POW/MIA REMEMBERANCE CEREMONY: at Post 21, beginning at 1:00 p.m. All former POW/MIA family members, Veterans, and our community are invited to attend. For more information contact Dennis Elkins, Commander at 423-235-1165.
Sept. 21
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
FARMHOUSE FALL MARKET DAY & LOW COUNTRY BOIL: prepared by Miss Bea’s, at the Farmhouse in the Valley, 573 Carters Valley Rd., Rogersville, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rain or shine, 30 vendors.
CARNIVAL, BEANS & BLUEGRASS: Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Vol. Fire Dept., 6594 Kyles Ford Road, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Ticket packages start at $3 for 10 games. Persons who re-buy ticket packages will be entered into a drawing for $100. To pre-order call Stephanie at 423-300-7365 or visit the departments facebook page. Soup Bean Supper beginning at 6:00 p.m. with beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, cole slaw, dessert and drink for $6. Music provided by The Pickup Band, The Hurds, and more.
Sept. 22-until
REVIVAL: Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Hwy 113 S. St. Clair, starting at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Rev. Gordon Presley, Evangelist and Rev. Donnie Myers, Pastor. Everyone welcome! For more information call 423-312-1535.
Sept. 22
HOMECOMING: Ebbing Flowing UMC, service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor, Fred Diamond Everyone welcome.
FALL FESTIVAL/CAR SHOW: Elm Springs UMC, Church Hill, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Free hot dogs, inflatables, games, and cake walk.
Sept. 23
GARDEN THYME HERB CLUB MONTHLY MEETING: at the Rose Center, 442 W. 2nd St., Morristown, at 6:30 p.m. Featured speaker is Amanda Spangler from the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum.
Sept. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 28
LORD'S ACRE SALE: Rogersville 1st United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Baked goods, produce, fall décor, and hand crafted items. For more information call 423-272-7311 or 423-327-2586.
COURTNEY CEMETERY BENEFIT SINGING: at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd. (St. Clair Community), at 7:00 p.m. Featured singers will include Price’s Grove Singers, Mt. Zion Singers, Abana River Trio, and Mountain Grace. Everyone is invited to attend and support this worthy cause.
GRAY FAMILY REUNION: Laurel Run Park, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Lunch beginning at 1:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish, drink, and lawn chair. Come early, stay late.
4TH SUNDAY NIGHT SINGING: with Joe Williams singing, at Mt. Moriah Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor, Gerald Helton.
Sept. 29
YOUTH SUNDAY: with Youth Preacher, Casey Skelton, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
HOMECOMING: Choptack Baptist Church, Sunday School beginning at 9:45 a.m. and morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Tecky Hicks bringing the message. Covered dish meal will follow in the fellowship hall for lunch. Everyone is invited to attend. There will not be evening service. Dr. Keith Osborne, Pastor.
Oct. 1
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Oct. 4
REVIVAL SERVICES: GVM, 307 S. Depot St., Rogersville, Friday Oct. 4th at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 5
12-MILE YARD SALE: Clinch Valley Rd., Rain or Shine. Enter from Highway 31 at Treadway.
COUNTRY HAM SUPPER: Hosted by Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge & O.E.S., at the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. $10 a plate, eat in or carry out available. Menu includes: country ham, green beans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drinks and dessert. *Carry out orders do not include drink.
NATIONAL SOLAR OPEN HOUSE TOUR: 102 Bailey Johnson Road, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
9th ANNUAL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Greeneville Farmers Market, The Doak House Museum, 690 Erwin Hwy, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Va., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Served with delicious sides, homemade desserts, and drinks. Music by Poplar Hill Reunion from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 6
HOMECOMING: with The Purkey Family and The Mars Family, at Prices Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rex Morelock, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
REVIVAL SERVICES: GVM, 307 S. Depot St., Rogersville, Sunday Oct. 6th at 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 8
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 11
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
RELAY FOR LIFE SOUP BEAN LUNCH FUNDRAISER: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Includes soup beans, cornbread, beverage, and a dessert for $5 per person. Everyone welcome.
PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.
45 YEAR RHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION: American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple in advance or $15 at the door. Meal will be provided, contact by text for further information, Linda Hensley 423-754-7883, Jerry Sullivan 423-754-0518, or George Trent 423-923-3110. Send advance payments (checks) made out to Class of 1974 to Rita Legg, 310 Burem Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857.
FAMILY REUNION: for the Smith, Manis, Kirkpatrick, Hoard, Sexton family, at Holston Electric Cooperative, Rogersville, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call Bertha at 423-923-5208.
Oct. 13
ANNUAL HERITAGE DAYS TENT MEETING: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville. Services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome!
GUEST SINGER: Wayne Carpenter, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 10:00 am. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
GUEST PREACHER: Robby Drinnon, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 15
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Oct. 19
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
Oct. 20
80th ANNUAL HOMECOMING: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Guest Speaker Bob Roberson. Banquet immediately following services. Come share the Lord’s Day with us. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
Oct. 27
SINGING: with Cross Roads from Maryville, at West View Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor, Dean Buell.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 10
SINGING: with The Lawson Family, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 19
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
