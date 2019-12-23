ROGERSVILLE — The death of a Church Hill woman whose body was found in a ditch beside Tranbarger Road on Dec. 16, 2019, has been ruled a homicide.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that an autopsy performed by the Quillen College of Medicine, in Johnson City, showed that Ashley Gail Vick, 22, of 781 Old Union Road, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The body was discovered about 8:31 a.m. on that date. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two Kingsport men have been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the death, Lawson said.
Bradley Wayne Addington, 30, of 226 South Holston Drive, and Patrick Cody Charlton, 27, of 3432 Lightwood Street, are being held in the Hawkins Co. Jail without bond and were scheduled to appear in Hawkins Co. General Sessions Court on Dec. 23..
Sheriff Lawson said that assisting in the investigation were officers with the Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Office, Kingsport Police Department and Scott County, Virginia Sheriff's Office.
Because this is still an active ongoing homicide investigation, no other information will be released at this time, Lawson said.
Lawson confirmed to the Review that an early-morning stand-off at a residence in Sullivan County on Thursday of last week was connected to the investigation.
An “intense” investigation has been underway, he said, with multiple persons of interest being sought, including Addington, whom authorities were reportedly searching for, which resulted in a six-hour standoff that began about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 19 at a residence on Cannon Street, in the Orebank community of Sullivan County.
The standoff, in which the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service were also involved, ended about 10 a.m., with Addington being taken into custody, Lawson said.
Both men were booked at the Jail on first-degree murder charges late Friday evening, Dec. 20.
Addington reportedly is wanted on unrelated warrants out of Sullivan County.
