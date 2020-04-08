SNEEDVILLE — Lila Nannett Seal, of Sneedville, was born April 5, 1961 and departed this life at Johnson City Medical Center on April 6, 2020 with her husband and son, Aaron, by her side.
She was saved at the age of six at Sneedville United Methodist Church, where she remained a faithful member.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ben F. Hopkins; grandparents, Coy and Julia Hopkins and Kyle and Ruth Trent; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy and Sue Seal; and niece, Angel Mae Johnson.
Lila had a big heart and enjoyed helping others, so she dedicated 41 years of her life working in healthcare.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Sydney Seal, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Molly Seal; son, Aaron Seal, of Johnson City; step-granddaughter, Sadie Seal; mother, Judy Hopkins; brother and sister-in-law, Benjamin and Brandy Hopkins; sister, Julia Hopkins; cherished nieces and nephews, Lauren, Alex, Allison, Brileigh, Kyle, Austin, Aidan, Aubry and Amelia; and special friend, Sandra Marion.
The family would like to thank Hancock Manor Nursing Home and Physical Therapy staff, Hancock Home Health, Dr. Short and a very special thank you to Lisa Trent.
No funeral services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is serving the Seal family.
