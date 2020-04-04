The Rogersville Review is pleased to announce that, in October of 2020, a new county will be added to our award-winning lineup of full-color magazines that focus on the people, places, events, history, culture, food, arts, business, faith and tourism in our region.
The premiere edition of Discover Sullivan County will be distributed throughout the county, in communities in neighboring counties, at sponsoring advertisers’ places of business, and through Interstate Welcome Centers on the eastern side of Tennessee.
Discover Sullivan County will join Discover Hawkins County, Discover Hancock County, and Discover Grainger County in telling the stories that, chances are, you won’t read anywhere else.
Our staff and contributors go to great lengths to find those stories that make homefolks go, “Awwww”, or “Wow! I didn’t know that about my county!” and tourists to say, “Now that’s a county I would love to visit!”
Discover magazines are jam-packed with feature stories and dozens (sometimes hundreds) of color photos.
Businesses, clinics, professional offices, industries and others are welcome to advertise their goods or services in the magazines, which are eagerly snapped up as soon as they are placed on display.
In addition, advertisers who place a 1/4 page or larger ad in the print magazine get an added bonus ... a digital ad on our website.
Readers also have a choice ... they can pick up the print version at local advertising sponsors, or they can go online and see each edition, in its entirety (in PDF “flip page” format) via our website.
We are very proud of this award-winning series of magazines and we are excited and looking forward to publishing the very first Discover Sullivan County edition this fall. We hope that you will want to be a part of it too.
If your place of business ... no matter whether retail, professional clinic, service-related, industrial facility, or place of interest to tourists and visitors in general, in Sullivan County or adjacent counties ... would like to be included, please contact Abby Swearingen (abby.swearingen@therogersvillereview.com) or Brandy Trent (brandy.trent@therogersvillereview.com) for information on rates and deadlines.
We believe that, once you see the quality and professional design and presentation of our other Discover magazines, the new Discover Sullivan County edition will “sell” itself.
Also, if you have ideas or suggestions for feature stories about people, places or events ... past or present ... in Sullivan County, please contact Tommy Campbell at tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com.
