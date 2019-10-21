ROGERSVILLE — HDK Industries Inc., a non-woven textiles manufacturer located in the Rogersville Industrial Park, is pleased to announce they have been awarded ISO 9001 certification.
ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world. ISO 9001 Certified means an organization has met the requirements in the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, which means they are focused on meeting customer expectations and delivering the best customer satisfaction.
ISO refers to International Organization for Standardization. It is an independent organization that provides standards in terms of quality, safety, and efficiency of products and services provided by businesses.
According to Quality Manager, Scott Jinks, “HDK is delighted to have been awarded this certification. This ISO 9001 certification is official documentation that shows our employee’s continued commitment to provide customers with the highest standard of Quality in the non-wovens industry".
Gaining ISO 9001 certification reinforces HDK’s relentless focus on quality products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.
HDK Industries Inc. is a specialist in custom designed non-woven fabrics, laminates and composites. They have been creating and manufacturing the best customer solutions in Rogersville since 1985, and now service a growing family of customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. HDK Industries, Inc., is a privately held company and is part of the Cha Technologies Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.