Loretta Ann Warner Story, age 81, went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Life Care Nursing Home in Jefferson City.
She was born on July 18, 1938, and was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Bulls Gap where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Story; parents, Fred E. Warner and Joda L. Warner, of Bulls Gap; three brothers, Earl, Gary, and Jimmy, all of Bulls Gap; two sisters, Betty J. Green and Ruth Harrell, of Bulls Gap.
She is survived by siblings, Judy (Joe) Harris, of Bulls Gap; Guy (Agnes) Warner, of Bulls Gap, Johnny (Venita) Warner, of Mohawk, W.H. Warner, of Bulls Gap, Velma Lamb of Morristown; and lots of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Nursing Home in Jefferson City and everyone at Amedysis Hospice in Morristown.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with David Gibbs and Larry Miller officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, in Phillipi Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.