MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College has rescheduled commencement exercises for July 29 and 30, 2020. Graduation was originally scheduled for May 9.
Health programs graduates will participate in the July 29 ceremony and all other graduates will take part in one on July 30. Both ceremonies will be held on the Morristown campus.
These dates are subject to change based on the coronavirus situation and the status of restrictions on large public gatherings at the end of July. If the college is unable to hold commencement on July 29 and 30, spring 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in the college’s December 2020 graduation ceremony.
