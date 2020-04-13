Blevins Road
Photo by Tommy Campbell

ROGERSVILLE — A line of severe thunderstorms that stretched several hundred miles from the Gulf Coast into the Virginias swept through Hawkins County during the late evening and early morning hours of Sunday and Monday, bringing gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall to the region. There were several reports of trees down in various parts of the area, along with numerous flooded roads, such as Blevins Road, just off of US 11W in Surgoinsville, which was covered with several feet of water from the adjacent Big Creek.

