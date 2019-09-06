SNEEDVILLE — Labor Day 2019 in Sneedville featured food, music, lots of activities for kids and fireworks to close out the evening at City Park. Pictured here, five-year old Greyson Hopkins — a future deputy, or sheriff perhaps? — tries out the front seat of a patrol car of the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office. See page 8B for more photos
Latest News
- Hub Arkush: The season didn't end with Bears' ugly loss to Packers
- Steven M. Sipple: NU could get spark at the scene where program's slide essentially began
- Nebraska's fans head west again for a rivalry renewed on the Front Range
- Red Report: Travel roster matters; a good week for Jurgens, offense; familiar foe for Tuioti
- Game Preview: Tigers seek bounce back win against visiting Mountaineers
- Fast Five: OL Trystan Colon-Castillo discusses super powers, islands and food
- The joy of the action, the shock of defeat: Behind the scenes of Kelly Bryant's Missouri debut
- The Impossible Quiz Week 2: West Virginia Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Bulls Gap rolls over Rogersville City School, 42-0
- Sandra Brewer Cupp Durham, Rogersville
- Energy Democracy Tour makes stop in Rogersville
- Hawkins Grand Jury issues indictments against 11 persons
- Large field participated in this year's Wolf Run trail race
- Tenn. Commissioner of Education visits Hawkins County: New plans for the future
- Betty Adale Barrett Burchfield (Nanny), age 74, Rogersville
- Rogersville Walmart begins new online grocery order, pickup service
- VHS junior brings home 98 ribbons from Appalachian Fair
- Church Hill quilter brings home blue ribbon, wins Best of Show
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.