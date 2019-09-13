MORRISTOWN — First Tennessee Bank, a member of the First Horizon National Corp. family of companies, which also includes Capital Bank, announced this week that Tim Coley has been promoted to community bank president for the Morristown and Greeneville, markets. He will report to Kevin Hefner, who was recently named Area President for the area, including Asheville, N.C.
“We are proud to promote Tim to the role of community bank president for Greeneville and Morristown, a region he has served for the past six years as senior vice president,” said Richard Shaffer, president of community banking. “He is a talented banker and dedicated member of the community who will further build our bank’s presence and pipeline of business in these important East Tennessee markets.”
Coley is a seasoned finance professional with more than 30 years of industry experience.
Prior to joining First Horizon in 2013, he served as vice president of commercial and industrial lending for Regions Financial Corp., where he was responsible for the company’s East Tennessee public, institutional and nonprofit loan portfolio of $250 million.
- He is an active member of the local community, and currently serves on the boards of the United Way of Hamblen County, HCExcell, Kingswood Home for Children, Renovatus Recovery Community, and the Eagle Foundation, a support organization for Carson-Newman University.
Coley is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is also a graduate of the Cannon Financial Institute Trust School conducted at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, and the Tennessee School of Banking conducted at the Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University.
This fall, First Horizon will unify its family of companies – First Tennessee Bank, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors and FTN Financial – under the First Horizon brand.
With a155-year legacy of adapting to meet customers’ needs and responding to changing environments, the unification represents an important milestone in First Horizon’s transformation strategy. In addition to a new brand promise, enhancements will include new investments in technology and customer experience innovations. To learn more, please visit TheNewFirstHorizon.com.
