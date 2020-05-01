SNEEDVILLE — More than a year in the planning and paperwork stages, a $2.7 million modernization project — that includes the replacement of old, worn out heating/air conditioning units, light fixtures, water control valves and plumbing fixtures, and refrigerators/freezers with modern new energy-efficient units for all schools in Hancock County — kicked off Tuesday, April 28, 2020, with an early-morning meeting in the office of Director of Schools Tony Seal.
Immediately afterward, Bill Harrison, Senior Project Manager with Water Management, Inc., of Franklin, TN, and a crew began work on removing old commodes and urinals in the schools’ Central Office, and replacing them with new units and control valves. From there, work was expected to move to the vocational building, Early Learning Center, Elementary School, and finally, the High School.
Work will begin soon on the electrical components of the project.
“I can tell you, this is a big day for Hancock County Schools,” a smiling Director Seal told the Eagle. “This is going to make a big difference in years to come. Our schools are 20 years old now and things just wear out. The lighting will be so much better. It’s the best thing we’ve done here in a long time.”
Seal said he’s glad “the big day” finally arrived.
“It’s been in the process for more than a year,” he said. “We could never have done this on our own. The interest rate is almost unheard of, and we will be able to make the payments on the loan with the savings we will realize every month. It’s just a no-brainer. The School Board jumped on board with it and even though we’ve had some hurdles to jump through, we’re finally here!”
The project will be paid for over a 16-year period — at no cost to the taxpayers of the county — from savings realized by replacing old, deteriorating, electrical and water devices that are “energy hogs”.
According to estimates, the savings on the school system’s annual energy bills, which currently run around $338,000, could amount to $130,000 a year.
Johnson Controls will guarantee that, should the savings not be sufficient to pay the cost of the loan, the company will assume the additional amount, again, resulting in no cost to the taxpayers.
Money for the 1.5% interest rate loan will come from state funds through the revolving Energy Efficient Schools program.
The project will take about six months to complete, with most of the work being done at night and during the waning weeks of the 2019 school year (since school is out due to the COVID pandemic), and during the summer months.
Robert U. Lawson, Project Development Consulting Engineer, South Region, in the Buildings, Technologies and Solutions division of Johnson Controls, of Knoxville — the company that is overseeing the project — told the Eagle on Tuesday that the project is one that will benefit Hancock County’s students for decades to come.
“It took a while to work through all of the funding components of the project,” Lawson said. “Anytime you are dealing with a large project such as this and state money, it sometimes takes longer than expected. They looked at it under a microscope and we had to provide all kinds of paperwork.”
Lawson said the local school system has done a remarkable job of trying to maintain its aging, deteriorating equipment, much of which would cost far more to attempt to repair.
“Probably the most critical was the dedicated outside air return equipment,” Lawson said. “That had definitely reached the end of its useful life. They had made some valiant efforts to repair it, but eventually it just wears out. And those pieces of equipment are not controlled, and there was no way that the maintenance staff knew of, or that we could find, to turn the equipment off, so it just ran continuously.”
In the classrooms, there are currently what are referred to as “package terminal air conditioners”.
“A lot of these were units with electric ‘strip’ heat, and were very, very expensive to operate,” Lawson said. “So there will be some considerable energy savings overall.”
Contractors will remove and dispose of all of the old equipment.
“We will also be taking out the old lights and going with LED lighting, which is less costly to operate,” Lawson continued. “There will be savings there, which will help pay for some of the ‘heavy’ mechanical equipment costs.”
There will also be savings from an ‘operational’ standpoint, Lawson pointed out.
“The LED bulbs have a 50,000 hour life expectancy, so the school’s maintenance people won’t be buying or changing lamps as often,” he said.
The new piston-valve toilet units will be far more efficient in terms of water usage, and that have a longer useful lifespan, he added.
Problems that have been experienced with freezers and refrigerators at local schools will also be addressed.
“The cases are good, they are solid and well-made,” he said. “What we will be doing is replacing the mechanical components, such as the evaporators, coolers and condensers.”
New equipment can be controlled remotely“With this new system, we can manage when we want the heat and air on in classrooms from iPads® or smartphones,” Seal said.
Now, heat, air and lights have to be turned on and off manually, and bathroom fixtures use far more water than is used by more modern, economical units.
