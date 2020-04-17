(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: This article originally appeared in the spring 2020 edition of Discover Hancock County magazine.)
HANCOCK COUNTY — The Stewart family of Hancock County is now on their sixth generations of coopers.
Coopering is the craft of producing staved vessels held together only with wood bands.
In 1976 Rick Stewart began learning the craft from his grandfather, Alex Stewart (Rick’s father never pursued coopering). Now Rick’s son, Brendon, has taken up coopering, the sixth generation of the Stewart family to do so.
Rick and Brendon work out of their basement shop in the Panther Creek community.
Rick started coopering with Alex in 1976. According to Rick, the coopers in his family by generation before himself were Alex, Joe, Boyd and Jim Stewart. Some of the vessels a cooper can produce are churns, buckets, barrels, pitchers, canteens and piggins. Coopers were once an important part of many communities, but today it is largely a lost art.
Alex’s Story
Alex Stewart was the fifth generation Stewart cooper. He had learned coopering as a young man but had put it aside until late in his life when John Rice Irwin was combing Newman’s Ridge looking for mountain artifacts.
Irwin saw a piggin that was made by Boyd Stewart. That item was not for sale. It was suggested that he contact Alex about making a few pieces. Irwin brought some material to Alex, hoping to get a nice item or two. To Irwin’s surprise, Alex produced several items, many more than he had expected, approximately two dozen items. The chance meeting with Irwin brought Alex back into the coopering craft and created a certain measure of fame late in Alex’s life.
Alex was featured at the 1976 Festival of American Folklore in Washington DC. Irwin was so impressed with Alex he wrote a book, Alex Stewart, Portrait of a Pioneer.
Rick’s Story
Rick Stewart was 16 when he began coopering with his grandfather, Alex.
He remembers “Grandpa told me he was so happy that I took up coopering, it’s in your blood, not everybody can do it.”
It was in 1976 that Rick began working with Alex every day.
“It was amazing how much he could remember,” Rick says, adding that he learned how to make everything Alex could.
Alex also taught Rick other pioneer skills, such as knowledge of trees and herbs. While most people judge trees by the leaves, Alex taught Rick to judge by the bark, including which white oak trees would make the best bands. Rick says that Alex had one skill he wouldn’t teach him … “He was a moonshiner, that’s how he fed his family.”
Remembering his grandfather, Rick says, “It was amazing how much sense he had … he was one of the smartest men I’ve ever known.”
Rick learned well from the master and soon he was traveling to craft shows as a cooper. Rick says that most of his tools are 200 years old and were used by his great-great-grandfather.
Rick gained more and more notoriety as a cooper and has been to the Smithsonian twice as a demonstrator, in 1983 and 1986. One of the highlights of his career was a trip he made to Japan in 1988 as part of the US-Japan Creative Artist Exchange Program. He was in Japan for six months.
During this time of traveling and doing shows, Rick discovered and developed communication skills that lead him into another career and away from coopering. At age 33 he began a successful career in car sales and did not get back into coopering until 2014.
Brendon’s Story
Brendon Stewart is a 15-year-old sophomore (at the time of this writing) at Hancock County High School. Rick says that “Brendon played around in the shop making a few things for several years, but got serious about two years ago.”
Brendon was making spoons, plates and trays and was selling some pieces of his work before he began coopering. Brendon was using the draw knife at five-years old. Today he prefers to use the draw knife that Alex used.
Rick says that Brendon has always liked to use his old tools. Brendon says that he took up coopering because he just wanted to do it, seeing Rick do it for so long, and that he wanted to keep the tradition alive, “since there are so many coopers in the family.”
A young man of few words, when asked what it takes to be a cooper, Brendan answers, “patience.”
As for other activities, Brendon enjoys farming, hunting and four wheeling.
Rick and Brendon were honored in 2018 when they were selected to be one of the teams to be part of the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The program honors and funds teams who are preserving a traditional folklife art form that is deeply rooted in their cultural heritage.
The future is the past
With Rick as the master and Brendon as his apprentice, we can be sure that the Stewart family legacy of cooping is going to continue. Rick says that collectors who have an example of Alex’s work and/or his own work are buying Brendon’s work. He adds “it’s nice to make a bucket and sit beside one of Alex’s … all are different, one of a kind.”
Brendon even got to speak about the craft at the Tennessee Arts Commission, although according to Rick he really didn’t want to; “he did a great job and his mom was really proud.” Brendon’s opinion of public speaking is “It ain’t easy.”
Rick sums up the cooper’s craft; “ It starts as chunks of wood, we take it through all these steps, hand split, hand done … just the same techniques as our ancestors used.”
Readers who would like more information may check out their website at www.rickstewart.20m.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.