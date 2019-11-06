KINGSPORT — On October 29, 2019 at approximately 5 p.m., a woman’s wallet was stolen from her shopping cart while she shopped at the Goodwill Store, located at 105 Indian Center Court in Kingsport.
A review of surveillance video revealed footage showing another woman taking the wallet from the victim’s shopping cart, going to the register to make a purchase, and then leaving the store.
An array of photos of the suspect, taken from that footage, is included with this news release. A clip of the actual video has also been made available for viewing on the K.P.D. YouTube channel accessible via the link below:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
