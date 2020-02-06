SNEEDVILLE — Renelda “Rea” Elaine Trent, age 89, passed away January 30, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Stoney Gap Baptist Church as long as her health allowed.
Rea was preceded in death by her parents, Lon T. Trent and Ora M. Trent; her husband, Donald Blaine Trent; sister and brother-in-law, Velma “Ruth” and Paul Hurd; son-in-law, Russell Mills; and grandson, Rev. Derek Jones.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Donna Mills and Jeanne and Ronald Ramsey; grandchildren, Krystale Jones (Chad Jenkins), Holly Ramsey, Daniel “Lee” Delph (Miranda), Rusty (Annette) Mills and Kelley Davis; great-grandchildren, Macy and Trenton Jones, Sadie Delph, Tyler Jenkins and Madison, Noah and Eli Davis; special niece, Loretta (Justin) Perr, along with several other nieces and nephews; and special sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Wilson and Gerry Pat Mahan.
The family wishes to express a special Thank You to Avalon Heath Care and Becky Smith.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Stoney Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Seal and Rev. Howard Johnson, officiating.
Special music was provided by Terry Jo Harrell and Aaron Trent.
Interment was at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Trent Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Trenton Jones, Hayden Stewart, Blake Mahan, Andrew Mahan, Jadon Royston and Walker Royston.
The family received friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stoney Gap Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
