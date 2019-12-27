KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is excited to announce the launch of MealConnect, an innovative technology platform that will allow restaurants and businesses to donate their surplus food to local nonprofits instead of going to waste. This technology will help reduce food waste, benefit the environment and put more food on the tables of families and individuals facing hunger in Northeast Tennessee.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the effort to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986. A member of Feeding America, a network of 200 Food Banks, Second Harvest is the only food bank serving the eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has provided over 8.96 million meals to people in need, and over 40,000 individuals each month are served through the food bank’s partner agencies and direct service programs.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to source more food for the 1 in 8 Northeast Tennesseans facing hunger. This technology enables us to reduce waste and rescue more food for our communities,” said Rhonda Chafin, Executive Director of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
With MealConnect, food businesses of all sizes can post their surplus food, say when it will be available, and a volunteer driver will pick it up and deliver it to the best-suited local pantry or food program to distribute the donation. Donors can use MealConnect from any smartphone, tablet, or computer and is free for all users.
“Every food business thinks about reducing waste. Whether you’re a small restaurant or a large-scale operation, at the end of the day, you have wholesome surplus food that could go to people in need. MealConnect makes it easy to donate that food to folks who need it the most,” said Jordan Troyer, Owner of Troyer's at Mountain View Country Market
Donors interested in donating can visit https://netfoodbank.org/mealconnect for more information or https://mealconnect.org/ to donate today! Donations made through MealConnect are tax-deductible.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is also seeking additional volunteers who will partner as food rescue drivers. Volunteers are trained and given thermometers, freezer blankets and other tools for rescue. People interested in volunteering can visit https://netfoodbank.org/mealconnect to learn more.
By connecting more donors with food pantries and meal programs, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will prevent more food waste and help end hunger for thousands of people in Northeast Tennessee.
