DAYTON — Earnest Hershell Smith, 93, of Dayton, TN, passed away April 4, 2020 at The Courtyard in Dayton.
He was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church, Toast Masters International, National Association for Amateur Radio, Watts Bar Chapter of the TVA Retiree Association and a veteran of United States Navy in WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Bertie Henderson Smith; his wife, Joline McClure Smith; and brothers, Owen Smith and Spencer Smith.
He is survived by his children, Randall (Michele) Smith of Marietta, GA, Judith Earles of Evensville, TN, Weyman (Jeanne) Smith of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Lydia Noelle (Aaric) Ard, Lyra Elizabeth (Derrick) Drury, Stacie Heline Earles, Joshua Michael Earles, Daniel Weyman Smith; great-grandchildren, Chase Ard, Tristan Dockery, MacKenzie Drury, Jacob Cranfill, Macie Miller, Kalie Sneed, Josie Earles; great-great grandchild, Maevri Jean Cranfill; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Buttram Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Coulter Garrison Funeral Home, Inc., of Dayton, TN.
Please visit www.coultergarrisonfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
